Going to the grocery store has become quite the chore over the past 6 months or so. It really has become one of those things that I dread lately. They're often packed and the prices are getting to be absolutely insane. It doesn't matter if I have 5 things or 12 things on my list I'm most likely going to spend over $100 on my visit.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO