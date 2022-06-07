ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TEDxSaltLakeCity 2022 scheduled for Saturday

By Shad Snell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalt Lake City (ABC4) – TEDxSaltLakeCity is back for the 10th year with the 2022 event taking place on Saturday, June 11. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together...

ABC 4

Kids On The Move walking to create awareness of autism

OREM, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Lace up your walking shoes and head down to Orem for the 1st Annual Kids On The Move Walk for Autism. The event is on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 8am to 10am in Orem. The walk features a 1-mile course around the Kids On The Move and Intermountain Healthcare Campuses in Orem.
OREM, UT
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain opening in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers, get ready as a popular Utah-based supermarket chain comes to Eagle Mountain. Macey’s celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at 1557 Eagle Mountain Blvd on June 4. This new location marks the company’s twentieth store in the state of Utah. A grand opening celebration was held […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ABC 4

Riding past MS with this annual biking fundraiser in Northern Utah

(Good Things Utah) Multiple sclerosis (also called MS) is a disease of the central nervous system that affects more than 2.3 million individuals around the world. Most who suffer from MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men having the disease.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Kevin Costner, Hollywood celebs set to film in Utah this summer

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah film and television buffs, get excited as major Hollywood stars head to Utah for their next big project. On Thursday, the Utah Film Commission announced the approval of 13 new productions set to begin filming in Utah. The productions will receive state film incentives approved through the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
#Abc4
Best Avocado Toast in Salt Lake

Why avocados are so important, learning from pioneers about supply shortages, and why we need a downtown food hub. For millennials (and myself), the abrupt enormous price hike of avocados has been the most frightening aspect of our food supply chain shortages. Now that it’s summertime and Covid appears at least to be on temporary hold, the culture of young adults who want to eat avo-toast while sipping a cold brew at local restaurants might actually not be wearing masks. Instead, they will be wearing beards, tattoos, and yoga pants.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios Denver

Outdoor Retailer show prepares to decamp Denver for Salt Lake City

The world's top outdoor brands anchored their tent stakes in Denver for the last time this week, as the industry holds its final trade show there before decamping for Salt Lake City.Why it matters: The twice-yearly gathering boasts a $45 million local annual impact and the show's arrival in Denver coincides with a broader economic development effort to establish the state as an outdoor recreation hub for companies.Driving the news: The owner of Outdoor Retailer announced in March that the show would return to its former home in Utah in January 2023, after a five-year run at the Colorado Convention...
DENVER, CO
Axios Salt Lake City

Three Utah cities rank top 10 in the U.S. for overpriced houses

Housing prices in Utah are so far above historic trend lines, that three cities are currently among the 10 most overpriced markets in the country. That's based on a new analysis from Florida Atlantic University. Driving the news: Average home prices at the end of April were about 56–65% higher than expected, according to the report which compared actual average prices to long-term pricing trends.By the numbers: Ogden was the third most-inflated market in the country, topped only by Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.Provo ranked No. 7, with an average home price of $585,024, 57% above the analysis' expected average...
UTAH STATE
Politics
TownLift

Moose Puddle to close through the weekend

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Basin Recreation announced that Moose Puddle will be closed starting Thursday, June 9, for trail work. “Please avoid the area, as there will be heavy equipment […]
KUTV

Kevin Costner, other celebrities coming to Utah to make summer movies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Film Commission announced Thursday that the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) Board approved 13 new films for state film incentives, creating an estimated $142.5 million in economic effect, with approximately 90% of that benefit occurring in rural Utah. The projects...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Is it time to ban fireworks in Utah? For some, the answer is yes.

SALT LAKE CITY — With fireworks season in Utah around the corner, KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic asked if it’s time to ban fireworks in Utah. Especially in light of the West’s ongoing, historic drought. A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll of 808 Utah residents...
UTAH STATE
kcpw.org

Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
tittlepress.com

Racism is ‘endemic’ in US, Utah and LDS Church, panelists say

Logan There is even more racism today in the United States and in Utah than during the era of segregated drinking fountains, lunch counters and hotel rooms, according to four giants in the states civil rights movement. Some 44 years ago this week, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
UTAH STATE

