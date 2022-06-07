ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Protective Foundation holding Woofstock

By Bridget Whelan
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Animal Protective Foundation (APF) is hosting Woofstock, a fundraising music festival. The festival will take place on June 12 at the Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady from noon to 5 p.m.

Woofstock is a dog-friendly event featuring live music from 20-Ninety Six, chicken barbeque from Rollin’ Smoke in Millers Backyard BBQ, food trucks, craft beer from Druthers Brewing Company, wine from Southern Glaziers Wine and Spirits, and more. The festival also features a kid’s zone with activities for all ages including a coloring station, bounce house, and face painting.

The Animal Protective Foundation is a private nonprofit full-service humane society that provides services to Schenectady County and the greater Capital Region. The APF promotes and protects the human-animal bond by providing resources to the community and humane care to companion animals.

APF encourages attendees to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Tickets can be purchased online or on-site on the day of the event.

