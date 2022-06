A woman died at a local hospital after being run over by a truck in Berks County, WFMZ reports. The 83-year-old victim was crossing the street when she was struck by a trash truck that was reversing on the 1300 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Muhlenberg Township around 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, the outlet says.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO