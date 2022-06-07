Construction on Atascadero pavement rehabilitation project begins

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Construction on a pavement rehabilitation project in Atascadero began this week and will continue through the week of June 13, according to the Atascadero Public Works Department.

The project encompasses three road segments: Traffic Way from El Camino Real to Ardilla Avenue, Ardilla Avenue from Traffic Way to Atascadero Avenue, and the public alleyway paralleling El Camino Real, north of Traffic Way, according to the department.

Construction will begin with storm drain culvert and curb ramp replacements this week, and pavement reconstruction is scheduled for the week of June 13, according to Deputy Public Works Director Ryan Hayes.

"Pavement rehabilitation consists primarily of a mill and asphalt overlay, with full asphalt digouts and replacement of failed sections, particularly those below the freeway overcrossing," Hayes said.

Because some of the work is within CalTrans right-of-way and will impact freeway ramp operations, the majority of the pavement work will be done at night to minimize traffic disruption, Hayes said.

Funds for the project come from Urban State Highway Account and Local Transportation Fund monies.

