Find out how to watch UFC 275 for free Saturday night. UFC 275 goes down Saturday night (in the U.S) and Sunday morning in Singapore, as Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka will fight for Teixeira’s light heavyweight title in his first-ever defense. The card also features a women’s flyweight title fight in the co-main event between Valentina Shevchenko and Talia Santos. The event takes place from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, as it is the UFC’s first pay-per-view in the region.

UFC ・ 3 HOURS AGO