Three brothers from San Diego pleaded guilty in federal court, admitting that for eight years, they led an international conspiracy to traffic counterfeit iPhones and iPads. As part of their plea agreements, the Liao brothers – Zhiwei, Zhimin and Zhiting – and their wives – Dao La, Mengmeng Zhang, and Tam Nguyen, who also pleaded guilty yesterday – agreed to forfeit their interests in five residences in San Diego, more than $250,000 in criminal proceeds, and more than 200 Apple iPhones that were counterfeit, fraudulently obtained, or linked to their criminal conspiracy.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO