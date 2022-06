Shore Cultural Center in Euclid will be hosting a festival of technology, innovation and science at its inaugural STEAM Fest. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 18, and will be free to the public. It will feature a variety of exhibitions and displays aiming to educate the guests on the fields of science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM.

