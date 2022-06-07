ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Ex-Kansas Teacher Cops to Leading an All-Female ISIS Battalion

By Emily Hernandez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Kansas teacher Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of conspiring to provide material support for terrorism after admitting she led an all-female battalion for the Islamic...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

