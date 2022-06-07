ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, CO

Sterling Police make arrests for harassment, assault

By Callie Jones
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 12:15 a.m. police were dispatched to the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 6 for suspicious activity. At 10:11 a.m. police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Westview Dr. for a disturbance. At 5:42 p.m. police were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Main St. for a...

Sterling Journal-Advocate

Arrest follows standoff with armed Sterling man Sunday

An hourslong standoff with an armed man inside his Sterling apartment resulted in an arrest with no injuries Sunday. According to a release issued Thursday by the Sterling Police Department, officers were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Park Street a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday after a 911 call about a disturbance involving a gun.
STERLING, CO
berthoudsurveyor.com

Larimer County deputies involved in multiple shootings

Last Wednesday Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot at while attempting to arrest a wanted felon in Fort Collins resulting in officers returning fire killing the suspect. According to a statement released by LCSO, Colorado Parole requested assistance from LCSO to apprehend an adult male wanted for two...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Leiyla Cepeda, 18, Charged With Killing Her Newborn Daughter In Weld County

NUNN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County District Attorney’s Office says it charged an 18-year-old mother for allegedly killing her newborn baby. Authorities arrested Leiyla Cepeda, of Texas, on Friday. Cepeda was 17 years old at the time of the alleged murder, however the district attorney’s office says she is being charged as an adult. She turned 18 on the day she was arrested. Police officers responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Nunn in the early morning hours on June 8 after a female infant’s body was found. A female in the house called 911, and Cepeda told paramedics she wasn’t feeling well and had not told her family she was pregnant, according to an arrest affidavit. She delivered the child that morning. The female who called police cleaned up the blood and other evidence, police say. Police say the baby had stab wounds to her body. Cepeda is in custody at a local hospital. She faces two counts of first degree murder.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man dead, cow euthanized in head-on crash in Weld County

A man was killed in a crash in Weld County Tuesday. Police were called to U.S. 34 near Weld County Road 89 and the Morgan County line. There, police said a 27-year-old Greeley man behind the wheel of a semi-truck hauling a trailer full of cattle swerved to avoid a slowing of traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to a report in the Greeley Trbune. The 32-year-old from Calhan behind the wheel of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greeley driver suffered only minor injuries. One cow had to be euthanized because of injuries suffered in the collision. It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Domestic dispute in Garden City leads to assault of good Samaritan

A man and woman are both charged in connection with a violent assault that stemmed from a domestic dispute in Weld County over Memorial Day weekend. Police arrested Steven Regalado and Vanessa Sena. Police said a Regalado and Sena got into a fight at 8th Avenue and 26th Street. The Greeley Tribune reports a passerby tried to break them up, and police said Regalado attacked him, and then jumped into the man’s truck-which contained his children. As he tried to drive away, he struck an SUV, continued on the sidewalk, and hit a large boulder which left the vehicle disabled. The bystander and his wife were injured as they tried to get their truck back. Regalado and Sena face a host of charges, including robbery, kidnapping, harassment, assault. Read the full story at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
1310kfka.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in I-25 crash

One person was killed and three others were hurt in single-vehicle crash. The Colorado State Patrol was called to I-25 just south of the Wyoming state line early Wednesday morning. There, they said an SUV drifted off the side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, and traveled off the highway before going airborne and striking an embankment. A 32-year-old man from Cheyenne was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman also from Cheyenne suffered life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized in serious condition. The Greeley Tribune reports troopers suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Greeley man charged in child’s death accused of rioting behind bars

A Greeley man charged with murdering his girlfriend’s young child appears in court. The Greeley Tribune reports 29-year-old Andy Carter Jr. went before a Weld County judge last Thursday to face new charges of rioting in a detention facility, harassment, and obstruction of government operations. Police initially arrested Carter in July on charges of child abuse after he brought his girlfriend’s 18-month-old girl to the emergency room with a severe brain bleed. She later died, and those charges were upgraded to murder. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
arapahoegov.com

Aurora Motor Vehicle office temporarily closed

Arapahoe County’s DMV facility at City Center Market, 490 S. Chambers Road in Aurora, has been closed due to a sewage backup in the building caused by a construction issue near the facility. We’re working with the building’s owners to resolve the issue, and we do not yet have a timetable for reopening.
CBS Denver

Missing Tuber Found After Hours-Long Search Of Poudre River

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A missing tuber was located Saturday night after an hours-long search of the Poudre River in Fort Collins. Fort Collins police, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County search crews searched the river and the shoreline starting about 4 p.m. Saturday. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) After over 2 hours of searching along the shore and from the air with a drone, crews transitioned to a land-focused search. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) The man was found safe shortly after 8 p.m. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) Firefighters said now is a dangerous time to float the river as snowmelt makes the river deeper, faster and colder.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Windsor woman killed in Severance roll-over crash identified

A woman who died in a single-vehicle crash last week in Severance has been identified. The Greeley Tribune reports the Weld County Coroner said she is 28-year-old Samhitha Reddy of Windsor. Police say Reddy lost control of her vehicle and rolled into a ditch full of water one week ago. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy will determine her exact cause of death. It’s unclear what caused the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Sterling Journal-Advocate

RECORDER’S NOTES: Check your mail for your primary ballot

Ballots for the June 28, 2022, Statewide Primary Election will be mailed the week of June 6-10, 2022. The Statewide Primary Election will be conducted as an all-mail ballot election. The only Voter Service and Polling Center will be the Logan County Clerk & Recorder’s Office 315 Main Street, Suite 3, Sterling, Colorado.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO

