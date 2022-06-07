ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'He was about to shoot me, I pushed him and he shot in the air... then the cop shot him': Tottenham star Emerson Royal tells of how he feared for his life in a gun fight at 3am at a nightclub in Brazil

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Emerson Royal has revealed how he feared for his life after finding himself at the centre of a gunfight and attempted armed robbery in Brazil on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old left a nightclub in his home city of Sao Paulo at around 3am while on holiday in his native country and was with family and friends when a man pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings.

At the time, the Tottenham star was taking photos with an off-duty police officer, who subsequently followed the armed man before drawing his gun and opening fire on the thief.

Twenty nine shots were reportedly fired at the assailant, one of which hit him in the back and UOL claim the thief underwent surgery on Friday morning to remove the bullet.

The Brazil international meanwhile has already taken to Instagram to thank the officer and confirm he had escaped unhurt, while officials have said the expensive watch he was wearing in the picture taken with the police officer could be the reason why he was targeted.

But now in an interview with Sportv, Emerson has revealed how close he came to suffering serious and potentially life-threatening issues in the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kP3fB_0g3Owp5o00
Emerson Royal has revealed how he feared for his life after finding himself at the centre of a gunfight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8eE5_0g3Owp5o00
After posing for a photo with an off-duty police officer, a man pointed a gun at the 23-year-old and demanded his belongings

'At that moment, God controlled me in a way… because it felt like nothing was happening. I approached the bandit, saying ''calm down, calm down, everyone is calm, I'll give you what you want'',' Royal is quoted as saying by Sport Witness.

'When I give him what he wants, I approach him, because I'd already seen his evil look. I saw that he wasn't just for the watch.

'When I hand it to him, he walks away and unlocks his gun to shoot me. When he's about to shoot me, I pushed him, slap the gun and he shoots in the air. He fired.

'It was at that moment, when I pushed him, that he loses his balance and the cop shoots him. Then when he hits the shot, the rush starts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bb3RF_0g3Owp5o00
The 23-year-old had just left a nightclub in Sao Paulo in the early hours of Friday morning

'I say, it's God at the moment. Because we were in a square, there were 15 people more or less. In a small square. And he starts shooting everywhere and doesn't hit anyone. He fired 17 or 19 shots, if I'm not mistaken.

'He had a gun that was a 9mm, if I'm not mistaken, semi-automatic. It's a weapon that is not normal for a bandit, nor a policeman.

'Then I understood that it was a moment that could cost me my life, but it served as a lesson for me to be careful in several situations. And I'm calm now.'

Royal had been out partying at New Trips nightclub, which is located on Paulista Avenue - one of the longest roads which runs through the middle of Sao Paulo.

And a day after the incident, he posted on his Instagram story thanking the officer, writing: 'God sends angels to Earth, this is being confirmed every day in my life. This human being I call an angel risked his own life to save mine... I will forever be grateful to you!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNLGA_0g3Owp5o00
The incident happened just after Royal and his family left New Trips nightclub in Sao Paulo 

'You are essential to me being here today!! Thank you, thank you and thank you. (This photo was moments before the event, where he said he was my fan and asked for a photo with me).'

The player's father told Globo Esporte soon after the incident: 'I was celebrating and on the way out, this whole affair happened, which was very bad. A horror scene indeed. I don't wish that on anyone.

'He [the policeman] went, as usual, with Royal to the car and when he realized there was a robbery and the criminal was pointing the gun at Emerson, at the time the criminal got distracted, the policeman started to exchange shots with him.

'There were around five or six people with him. Each one went to a side running, dodging, because they didn't know where the shots were coming from.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8Uiu_0g3Owp5o00
The Spurs defender took to Instagram to reassure fans that he was alright after the altercation

The Brazilian has just completed his first season at Spurs following a £25.8million move from Barcelona last summer.

He made 41 appearances in all competitions under the leadership of Nuno Espirito Santo and then Antonio Conte in 2020-21 as Spurs qualified for next season’s Champions League.

He was not selected by Tite for his country's 1-0 victory against Japan in the week, but the seven-cap Brazil international said last month: 'My dream is to go to the World Cup.

'It's my biggest goal and there's no point in hiding it. It is my childhood dream. Things have happened very fast but I think what counts is maturity and the will to play. I have a lot of both.

'I have to deliver on club level to be in Tite's squad at the end of this year and I've been doing that. I believe I'm improving and will keep improving with Conte's management, too.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPrDu_0g3Owp5o00
The Brazilian says he dreams of playing in the World Cup and wants to keep improving under Antonio Conte

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Funeral home worker claims police STOPPED him from saving kids during Texas school shooting and reveals he tried to help gunman out of car crash until he spotted rifle and his 'evil look'

An Uvalde funeral worker rushed toward Robb Elementary School after seeing a gunman enter the building - but said cops prevented him from interfering. Cody Briseno said he and a co-worker were about eight to 10 feet away from where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos crashed his pick-up truck in a ditch on May 24, and he initially sought to offer the teenager help.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

SWAT officer ends 9-plus hour hostage standoff by shooting and killing an armed Florida man, after the suspect was seen through a window of a shed: Woman was rescued

A Florida man was shot dead by SWAT officers after murdering someone and then holding his girlfriend hostage in a shed for nine-and-a-half hours on Wednesday. The suspect, Juan Sarmiento, 42, has long rap sheet of violent criminal activity, according to police. Traffic was closed on a major state highway...
WIMAUMA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

Boy, 12, is permanently excluded from school after he was caught with black and yellow toy gun in McDonald's before class - as his mother slams 'over the top' punishment

A mother of a 12-year-old boy who was excluded after taking a toy gun into McDonalds before school has slammed her son's school as being 'over the top' and like an 'army camp' with their choice of punishment. Self-employed cleaner Pauline Pollard, 53, from Birmingham, says her son Mitchell, 12,...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tottenham#Uol#Sport Witness
Daily Mail

House of Horrors children rescued from their abusive parents' California home were 'pressured by new guardian' into living in miserable conditions once again in run-down apartment in crime-ridden area

Several of the 13 Turpin siblings freed from their abusive parents' Southern California home have once again found themselves living in miserable conditions after they were pressured to move to a run-down apartment in a crime-ridden area by their county guardian, court documents showed. Court documents are slowly being released...
PERRIS, CA
Daily Mail

Teenager's badly-decomposed body is found at the bottom of a creek bed - believed to be a girl who vanished without a trace a month ago after being dropped off outside her home

Police divers have started scouring a muddy, isolated creek bed for clues after the body of a teenager who has been missing for a month was discovered. The body, believed to be that of 18-year-old Merna Kasha, was found in a 'pretty decomposed' state about 2pm on Saturday afternoon in the Green Valley Creek in Canley Heights.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former gang member claims prison officers should not shout at inmates because they're going through 'trauma' and it causes 'distrust' in the system in heated GMB debate

Shouting at prisoners is against their human rights and doesn't help them in rehabilitation a former prisoner claimed in a Good Morning Britain debate. Former gang member Nequela Whittaker appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday alongside former prison governor Vanesa Frank-Harris, who says the only way to get orders across is to shout at inmates.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

392K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy