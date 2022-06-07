ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitten rescued from steel pipe in Florida

By Ben Hooper
 3 days ago
June 7 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Florida combined their efforts to rescue a small kitten found with its head wedged in a steel pipe.

The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society said in a Facebook post that rescuers responded alongside the Fort Walton Beach Police Department when the feline was found with its head stuck in the pipe in Fort Walton Beach.

"When all our options seemed to be exhausted, we decided to call in reinforcements," the post said. "Our friends at the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department were there to help immediately! With a group effort, we were able to get this sweet baby out and safe. Thank you to all who helped us save this kittens life!"

The kitten, dubbed Pipe Cleaner by rescuers, was taken to the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society's shelter and is now available for adoption.

