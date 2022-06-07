Ford CEO Jim Farley Wants 100 Percent Online Sales, Fixed Prices

Carroll Shelby built the Shelby Cobra in 1962, and it became a runaway hit. The Cobra dominated at short track events, but even the later 427-powered S/C Cobra was aerodynamically limited to around 150 to 160 miles per hour. This was not nearly enough for the 3.7-mile-long Mulsanne straight at LeMans, so Shelby tasked young designer Pete Brock with turning the Cobra into a coupe, thus overcoming the wind resistance and enabling the car to reach the 185-plus mph speed needed to be competitive. Brock responded by saying, “I can make them go faster, but it may not look like anything you’ve ever seen before.” True to form, Shelby responded, “Aw, hell, I don’t care what it looks like. Is it going to go fast?” Brock answered, “I believe it will.”

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO