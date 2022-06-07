ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford CEO Jim Farley Wants 100 Percent Online Sales, Fixed Prices

Cover picture for the articleAs Ford prepares to split itself into two distinct entities – Model e, which will focus on EVs, and Ford Blue, which will handle the ICE side of things – Ford dealers have also been asked to specialize in one or the other, or even other parts of the company’s business...

Ford Dealers May Retain Ability To Set Their Own Prices After All

FoMoCo CEO Jim Farley has made it clear in recent months that he sees a future for the automaker and Ford dealers alike that involves online sales and fixed prices, essentially ditching the ages-old model of stuffing lots with inventory and selling those vehicles at a discount as the company asks dealers to specialize in one area amid its major reorganization. However, not everyone is on board with such a move – many Ford dealers included – even amid heavy markups and other tacked-on fees that have given the automaker a proverbial black eye among consumers. Regardless, it appears that much of the future remains up for debate, according to Automotive News.
1959 Ford Skyliner Retractable Headed To 2022 Mecum Orlando Sale

The Ford Skyliner was part of The Blue Oval’s lineup for just three years, but in that brief time it became one of the company’s most iconic offerings. Produced from 1957 to 1959, the Skyliner was a retractable hardtop that – through a dance of automotive origami – folded the full-size roof into the extended trunk.
Ford Average Transaction Prices Broke $50K Barrier In May

As many shoppers are willing to pay more than MSRP for new vehicles, as well as pony up for higher-trim level models with incentives virtually non-existent, Ford average transaction prices continue to rise with each passing month. That trend continued in April when Ford average transaction prices hit $49,615, yet another record high. Things didn’t cool off in May either, as The Blue Oval’s average transaction prices surpassed an important watermark by exceeding $50,000 and finishing the month at $51,581, according to new data from Kelley Blue Book.
Ford Van Sales Down 30 Percent During First Quarter Of 2022

TRANSIT CONNECT -3.49% 7,357 7,623. Cumulative deliveries of the Ford vans in the United States decreased 30 percent to 31,769 units in Q1 2022, comprised of:. 7,357 units of the Ford Transit Connect, a decrease of three percent compared to 7,623 units sold in Q1 2021, and. 17,211 units of...
Ford EV Registrations Topped All Other Non-Luxury Brands Through April

Ford is investing big in EVs, but the automaker is still in the infant stages of becoming a big player in the world of all-electric vehicles. In fact, it doesn’t even plan to turn a profit until the second generation of EVs launches, though CEO Jim Farley believes that mass adoption will begin as soon as next year. Meanwhile, Ford Mustang Mach-E sales have risen as production ramps up, while the Ford F-150 Lightning just launched and recorded its first sales in May, shortly after the first E-Transit vans were sold to customers. Regardless, Ford EV registrations managed to top all other non-luxury brands through April, according to Automotive News.
2022 Ford Maverick Gets New Accessories In Brazil

As more and more consumers continue to favor off-road oriented parts and accessories, Ford continues to expand its catalog in that regard. Among its current vehicle lineup, the Ford Maverick and Ford Bronco have proven to be two of the most commonly modified as well, with owners seeking upgrades for those models at an “unprecedented” rate, according to the automaker. That includes customers in Brazil, where the 2022 Ford Maverick launched back in October, while the first deliveries began in April. Now, Brazilian Maverick owners have a bevy of new accessories to choose from that aren’t available in the U.S., at least for now.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Trucks Fill Up Michigan Parking Lot

The very first 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning units began shipping out to customers early last month, just a few weeks after production started at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. A few weeks later, the first 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning had officially been delivered to a customer in Michigan, fittingly enough. However, nearly one month after spotting numerous F-150 Lightning pickups at Ford’s Dearborn Development Center test track, Ford Authority spies have now come across another group of the critically-acclaimed EV pickups being stashed in a Michigan-area parking lot.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Frame: Live Photo Gallery

Production and deliveries of the all-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning are both well underway at this point, with the very first customers currently experiencing the electrified future of the venerable F-Series pickup. The F-150 Lightning has also received hefty praise from those that have driven it – we here at Ford Authority included – thanks to its impressive range, capabilities, and performance. Much of that can be attributed to what lies underneath the proverbial skin of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, which was on full display at a recent media drive event, where Ford Authority was able to check out the EV pickup’s underpinnings up close.
Ford Puma Wins Best Car For New Drivers Award In UK

The Ford Puma is still a relatively new model in the automaker’s European lineup, but it has quickly gained favor among shoppers, ranking as that region’s 20th most popular vehicle in 2021 and a top ten seller in the month of April. Now, shortly after becoming one of The Blue Oval’s “Icons,” the Ford Puma has joined the Ford Bronco Sport – recently named one of the best new vehicles for teenagers by Consumer Reports – by making the cut as the Best Car for New Drivers in the UK by Auto Trader.
Ford Benchmarking Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Exclusive

Competition within the three-row, large crossover segment – which the Ford Explorer has dominated for the past several years – is ramping up as rival automakers introduce new entires into the space. The segment first expanded with the arrival of the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride duo, followed by Jeep’s recent introduction of the all-new Grand Cherokee L.
2023 Dodge Hornet Spied As Upcoming Ford Bronco Sport / Puma Rival

The Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Puma have proven to be popular additions to The Blue Oval’s crossover-heavy lineup in the U.S. and Europe, though neither lacks for competition, either. Now, shortly after the Lincoln Corsair fighting 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale was revealed earlier this year, its less luxurious counterpart – the 2023 Dodge Hornet – has been spotted by Ford Authority spies, giving us a sneak preview at yet another future Bronco Sport and Puma rival.
Two Nascar Ford Teams Starting In Top Five At Sonoma 2022

The Nascar Ford teams fared well during qualifying at the 12-turn 2.25-mile Sonoma Raceway on Saturday. Chris Buescher is back behind the wheel of the No. 17 Mustang after missing last week’s Cup Series race due to the sanctioning body’s COVID-19 protocol. He will start third after posting a time of 77.938 during qualifying. He starts beside the No. 34 Mustang of Michael McDowell, who will take the green flag in fourth.
Carroll Shelby’s Cobra Daytona Cammer Coupe Lives

Carroll Shelby built the Shelby Cobra in 1962, and it became a runaway hit. The Cobra dominated at short track events, but even the later 427-powered S/C Cobra was aerodynamically limited to around 150 to 160 miles per hour. This was not nearly enough for the 3.7-mile-long Mulsanne straight at LeMans, so Shelby tasked young designer Pete Brock with turning the Cobra into a coupe, thus overcoming the wind resistance and enabling the car to reach the 185-plus mph speed needed to be competitive. Brock responded by saying, “I can make them go faster, but it may not look like anything you’ve ever seen before.” True to form, Shelby responded, “Aw, hell, I don’t care what it looks like. Is it going to go fast?” Brock answered, “I believe it will.”
Ford Mustang Discount Offers $1,500 Off During June 2022

A Ford Mustang discount offers $1,500 in Bonus Cash during June 2022. The incentive is only available in select markets. In addition, the range-topping Mach 1 and Shelby GT500 continue to be excluded from the manufacturer incentives, which has been the case since the introduction of both models. Ford Mustang...
Ford Debuts Advancing Community Business Program At Michigan Central

Work at Ford’s Michigan Central project continues following a major renovation of the old, historic train station, and is nearing its final stages as the automaker invests $350 million into its future 1.2 million-square-foot innovation and mobility campus, which will ultimately host 5,000 employees and consist of three buildings. FoMoCo recently named urban planner Joshua Sirefman as the new CEO of its Michigan Central Station subsidiary as it uses 3D printing technology to replicate old styling elements, launched a fast track job program at the site, and announced that it will team up with Google there to develop future autonomous vehicle technology. Now, Ford has also debuted an Advancing Community Business program at the Michigan Central site, too.
Ford Maverick Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR In June 2022

A Ford Maverick incentive during June 2022 offers 3.9 percent APR financing for 60 months for 2022 models. An additional financing incentive is available as well, however, it features a higher 7.9 percent APR for 84 months. Both offers are available in select markets across the U.S. Ford Maverick Incentives.
2022 Ford Ranger Raptor In Blue Lightning Without Bed Topper: Gallery

Following its reveal in late February, the next-generation 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor was spotted by Ford Authority spies in early April finished in a gray hue. Those same spies then came across a 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor in Blue Lightning late last month, though that particular model was wearing a camouflaged bed cap designed to hide whatever lurked underneath. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted yet another Blue Lightning 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor driving around, though this time, it isn’t equipped with any sort of bed topper.
