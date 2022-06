The Mississippi Highway Control has confirmed the suspect in the murder of Tuscaloosa native and Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom is in custody Friday morning on Twitter. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Officer Croom was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call Thursday afternoon in Meridian, MS. An unidentified woman was also shot and killed in the incident.

