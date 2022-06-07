ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County Could Seize 4500 Scooters From The Streets Of Austin, Texas

By Lucky Larry
 2 days ago
June 7 17:05 - Bird Rides, Inc. has paid up on their outstanding Travis County property taxes. This was confirmed through Twitter user Brad Johnson who contacted Bruce Elfant, the county's tax assessor-collector. ORIGINAL STORY:. Bottom line: pay your taxes or your property could be seized! Being a property...

Neil Bruce
2d ago

Please please please remove this menace from our sidewalks at least. Im disabled with a crutch and a service dog at these scooter riders come at me full speed like I'm supposed to jump out of their way. You are a motorized vehicle, take your chances out in the street !

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

