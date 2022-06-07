ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father charged with abuse of newborn

By Larry Statser, Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls father is accused of abusing his one-month-old son by pinching his nostrils shut, picking him up by the neck, and sticking his finger in the baby’s mouth in an effort to stop him from crying.

Police said the actions of Andrew Flickinger, which included cursing at the baby, were recorded on a camera.

Flickinger was booked into jail Monday, June 6, on two counts of injury to a child with a $10,000 bond on each count.

According to the affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department went to a home in the 4200 block of Seymour Road on May 30 at the request of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office to try to locate a victim of possible abuse.

    Andrew Flickinger mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Officers said when they arrived, they found the one-month-old child and his mother there and learned there was surveillance video taken inside the home on May 17 of possible abuse by Flickinger.

According to authorities, they also learned that Flickinger had sent the video to the mother on that date of the baby crying.

On May 30, police said the baby’s mother came to the house to talk to Flickinger’s mother, who checked video from a camera that was in a room that Flickinger was in with the baby on May 17.

They said several video clips showed him abusing the baby and they also viewed several photographs taken by the victim’s mother showing a red mark with bruising and some scratches on the baby’s back.

According to police, in one of the clips shortly after midnight on May 17, Flickinger was sitting on a couch with the baby in a bouncer in front of him.

The affidavit said the baby began crying a little and Flickinger pulled a pacifier out of the baby’s mouth, then put his left hand around the back of the baby’s neck and lifted the baby out with a jerk and pulled him toward his face.

Police said the baby then began crying louder and Flickinger pulled the baby closer to his face and could be heard saying, “Shut the **** up.”

The baby’s cries grew louder and more high-pitched, according to police.

Then, the affidavit said Flickinger put the child on his knee, still holding him with his hand around the back of his neck, and tried to put a pacifier in his mouth and when the baby didn’t take it, he lifted him by the neck again and put him on the couch.

According to authorities, when the baby’s cries grew louder, Flickinger again picked him up by the neck with his right hand on the baby’s chest and jerked him over to the other side of Flickinger’s body.

Police said as the baby continued to cry, Flickinger put him back into the bouncer forcibly and could be heard saying “No, no, no…” over and over.

The affidavit said Flickinger put the pacifier in the baby’s mouth and held it until the baby stopped crying, then said, “Good boy.”

The second charge of abuse was filed based on another section of the video which police said shows Flickinger holding the pacifier in his son’s mouth and when the baby began crying again he pinched the baby’s nostril’s closed and said “Then stop crying.”

Authorities said the baby’s crying stopped while his nose was pinched, but then resumed and police said Flickinger picked him up with both hands and the baby’s head snapped back then forward, and Flickinger fell onto the couch with his son on top of him.

According to the affidavit, as the baby continued crying, Flickinger began blowing air into the baby’s mouth, muffling the cries, then tossed the baby from his left hand to his right hand.

Police said Flickinger then put his forefinger into his baby’s mouth up to his knuckle causing the baby’s head to jolt forward, and the baby’s crying is muffled.

