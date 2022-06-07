ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn University professor on leave after child porn arrest

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
An Auburn University professor is on leave after his arrest earlier this month on child pornography charges. Amarjit Mishra, 47, is charged with five counts...

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

