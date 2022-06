The 2022 Hopkins County Dairy Festival Parade will be held this Saturday, but those planning to attend should be aware, the parade route will be shorter this year. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. this Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Buford Park, depart down Connally Street, turn at Celebration Plaza onto Gilmer Street, then end at Kyle Street. That’s a few blocks shy of the usual route, which in the past has ended on Broadway at Lee Street. If in doubt, just look for the Parade Route signs leading from downtown to Kyle Street.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO