TAYLOR COUNTY—The Taylor County Youth Soccer Association U10 Wildcats recently captured a championship win that has been four seasons in the making. The Wildcats, coached by Chuck Peters have been growing together as a team since fall of 2020, making the big step up to the U10 division, after being forced to sit out their final U8 season due to COVID-19.

TAYLOR COUNTY, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO