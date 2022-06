MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - They are cute, and they may look abandoned, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says if you see a baby fawn, leave it alone. According to officials with the DNR, there has been a recent influx in calls regarding what some believe are abandoned fawns. Experts say staying hidden and by itself for most of the day is how little fawns survive their first couple weeks on Earth.

