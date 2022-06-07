ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota DNR Wants You to Take a Kid Fishing This Weekend

By Lee Voss
 2 days ago
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking Minnesota adults to take a kid fishing this weekend. The annual event allows adults to...

Minnesota WEEKLY #FISHING UPDATE – JUNE 9, 2022

June 10-12 is Take a Kid Fishing Weekend when Minnesota residents can fish without licenses if they take a child 15 or younger. Learn more!. Anglers using jigs and live bait rigs with minnows at the emerging weeds are catching nice numbers of walleye, but leeches and crawlers are starting to turn more fish as summer patterns take shape. The northern pike bite has been extremely good. Impressive numbers of smallmouth and largemouth bass are coming from the shallows on jigs with plastics, deep-diving crankbaits and spinnerbaits.
Turkey Hunting Season Finished Strong

The DNR has released turkey hunting season numbers with the seasons now complete. The DNR is reporting 12,300 turkeys were harvested which is the 4th highest ever recorded. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. Schmitt says just under 12,000 were shot last year. He says the season ended up better than most people anticipated especially after the first couple of seasons didn't go well because the weather wasn't very good. Schmitt says the majority of the turkeys were shot during the last 3 seasons.
DNR Offering Free Entrance to State Parks on Saturday

UNDATED -- As part of National Get Outdoors Day, The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to all 75 state parks on Saturday. The DNR offers Free Park Day four times per year in an effort to get people outdoors. Saturday's Free Park Day also includes more...
Thousands of Acres Returned to Minnesota Tribe

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota tribe is set to get back 28,000 acres that the federal government sold off in the 19th century. Minnesota Public Radio reported Wednesday that the land is within the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa’s reservation but the tribe lost title to it after the federal government split it into parcels and sold it under the 1887 General Allotment Act.
Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
What to know about applying for Minnesota’s front-line worker bonus

Despite early glitches with the state website, nearly 200,000 Minnesotans have already put in applications to receive a COVID-related bonus payment of up to $1,500. The money is meant to support those who worked in especially high-risk environments during the pandemic – teachers, those in health care fields, food service and retail workers, to name just a few of the jobs qualified for the bonuses.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 9

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,816 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,701. According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested May 24-30 was omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 at 64%, which is up from 57% the previous week.
An Open Letter To Minnesota Mosquitoes: I Give Up

I give up. You win. Please stop attacking every square inch on my body every time I step outside for more than five seconds. Please consider this letter my official surrender. I went to mow the lawn Tuesday afternoon and was nearly carried away by a swarm of 'squitos. They were biting my neck, my legs, my face... these dudes were NOT picky about pricking me EVERYWHERE.
One Minnesota County Has More Lakes Than Anywhere Else

Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
We Now Know What’s In the Trees Along This Busy Minnesota Highway

I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
Standing Where South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota Meet

Standing Where South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota Meet. Wanna stand in three states at once? You can do just that at the Tri-State Iron Monument just outside the city of Valley Springs, South Dakota. It's a simple monument, but it's neat to know so much history lies in the area....
Family "gathering": Late spring foraging in Minnesota

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. A wild black currant in full bloom, ripe for harvesting flowers. Over the weekend, I left the city to visit my family in southwestern Minnesota. My dad and I hiked to a series of paths winding between the Crow River, two miles from town. The trail was filled with animals, fish and plants to forage.
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

