Minnesota DNR Wants You to Take a Kid Fishing This Weekend

The DNR has released turkey hunting season numbers with the seasons now complete. The DNR is reporting 12,300 turkeys were harvested which is the 4th highest ever recorded. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. Schmitt says just under 12,000 were shot last year. He says the season ended up better than most people anticipated especially after the first couple of seasons didn't go well because the weather wasn't very good. Schmitt says the majority of the turkeys were shot during the last 3 seasons.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO