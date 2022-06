This story is sponsored by D.L. Evans Bank. They say that change is inevitable, but there's something comforting about things that feel familiar. This is especially true when it comes to banking. According to an Ipsos-Forbes Advisor U.S. Weekly Consumer Confidence Survey on digital banking, most people want the convenience of the latest digital services — but over a quarter of Americans (29%) still prefer to do their banking in person.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO