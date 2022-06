Fort Worth, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – School resource officers are also an important part of Fort Worth ISD’s safety plan. Fort Worth Policeman Ethan Judd took on the role last October at the districts Arlington Heights High School. Officer Judd told our sister station WFAA-TV that it is something that he is committed to in an effort to keep the school safe.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO