I’m a hair expert – my cheap Target go-tos & what to absolutely avoid

By Stephanie Harper
 5 days ago
TARGET is considered a one-stop-shop for people with massive shopping lists — including hair care needs.

Some products from target are absolutely perfect for hair care, while others should be avoided completely.

A woman named Becca Mader shares her professional hair stylist tips in terms of Target hair care products Credit: Tiktok/itsbeccamader

A professional hairstylist and TikToker named Becca Mader posted a video describing which products from Target should be purchased for proper hair care.

She was also sure to reveal which products might do more damage to your hair than good.

According to Becca, It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner is something you should definitely buy to take care of your hair.

Target's website has the 10-ounce bottle listed for $28.

Next, Becca says skipping out on Maui Moisture branded products would be smart.

The Maui Moisture brand offers a lot of sweet-smelling scents, but from Becca‘s perspective, they're simply not a good purchase.

The Bed Head brand, on the other hand, gets the stamp of approval from the TikToking hairstylist.

She zoomed in on Bed Head's Self-Absorbed Mega Nutritionent Conditioner and Bed Head's After Party Super Smoothing Cream.

Bed Head's conditioner goes for $14.99 on Target's website, while the soothing cream goes for $19.99.

Shea Moisture Smoothie Curl Enhancing Cream Is a product developed for women with curly hair, and Becca says it’s safe to buy.

A 12-ounce container costs $11.99 on Target's website and based on its label, it smells like coconut and hibiscus.

Becca says Bed Head branded items are safe to use for your hair Credit: Tiktok/itsbeccamader

If you thought buying Garnier Fructis shampoo and conditioner was a good idea, Becca says it’s totally not.

She also doesn’t approve of Suave’s shampoo and conditioner for safe hair care either.

If you’re interested in Camille Rose Gro Back Drops, Becca says go for it.

The drops help your hair follicles strengthen up, and cost $14.99 on Target's website.

According to Becca, Camille Rose Gro Back drops is a smart buy from Target Credit: Tiktok/itsbeccamader

Becca has good news for those who are interested in Ecoco Olive Styling Gel.

The olive oil-scented gel is safe for your hair and goes for $5.29 on Target's website.

The line of products from Mane n’ Tail isn't so lucky when it comes to getting Becca’s approval though. She outright said: “No, never.”

Mane n' Tail products should be avoided in Becca's opinion Credit: Tiktok/itsbeccamader

Fairytale's Lice Prevention shampoo and conditioner is safe to use, and according to Becca: “Great for kids."

Certain hair brushes are better on your follicles than others, and from Becca's perspective, the Tangle Teezer detangling hairbrush is her favorite choice.

The brush is considered the ultimate detangler for all hair textures and goes for $14.99 on Target's website.

Out of all the products Becca said yes to, It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner was the biggest hit in her comment section.

One woman wrote: "It’s a 10 has always been so nice for my hair I love it."

Another person added: "I work at Target and that product It’s a 10 never stays on shelves. In 2 to 3 days, we sell out."

#Hair Products#Hair Conditioner#Curly Hair#Target
