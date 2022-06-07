ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Lee Named PING Third Team All-American

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M men’s golfer Walker Lee garnered PING Third Team All-America honors, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Tuesday. Lee’s selection is the second of his career as he was named...

Texas A&M Volleyball Releases 2022 Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn released the team’s 2022 schedule Wednesday which features 12 home matches inside Reed Arena. The Aggies travel to face the Baylor Bears in an exhibition match on Saturday, Aug. 20, before kicking off the regular season at home with a three-day tournament. Texas A&M welcomes three 2021 NCAA Tournament participants in Hawaii, Pittsburgh and San Diego to Aggieland, Aug. 26-28. The Rainbow Wahine made it to the second round of last year’s postseason tournament while Pitt advanced to the Final Four.
