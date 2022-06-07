ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cheeky Tottenham slip subtle Champions League final reference into kit launch after finally returning to Europe’s elite

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

TOTTENHAM have dropped a hint of next year's Champions League final in Turkey in their home kit launch for the 2022-23 season.

The North London giants sealed their place in Europe's premier competition on the final day of the Premier League campaign at the expense of rivals Arsenal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFutY_0g3OsvX000
Swedish forward Dejan Kulusevski models the new Tottenham white Nike strip Credit: Twitter: @spursofficial
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjVGM_0g3OsvX000
Spurs slipped in a reference to the 2023 Champions League final in their kit launch video Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Antonio Conte's side hit Norwich for five away at Carrow Road to secure fourth spot.

It will be the first time since the 2019-20 term where they reached the Round of 16 that Spurs will be competing in the Champions League.

And the club were quick to poke fun at rivals Arsenal in their kit launch video for their new Nike white strip.

In the clip, a fan can be seen reading a travel book of the top ten things to do in Istanbul.

The 2023 Champions League final will be held in Turkey at Fatih Karagumruk's Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Fans were quick to comment on the club's cheeky reference, as one user tweeted: "Oh my god this is so clever ahahahaha."

Another remarked: "I approve of this."

A third added: "Cheeky little nod to the Champions League final in Istanbul I notice…!!"

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

This supporter then messaged: "LEGENDS!! Who’s with me and booking their ticket right now?! Champs League baby! See you guys in Istanbul."

Meanwhile another simply stated: "To dare is to do."

Those wishing to get their hands on Spurs' new jersey will have to fork out £75.

And those looking to buy the 'Elite' version of the strip will have to cough up a whopping £115 on the club website.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
The US Sun

My flat was taken over by a stranger while I was abroad – now he lives there for free and nobody will move him out

A MAN who got stuck overseas during the pandemic has been left homeless after a random stranger moved into his London flat while he was away. Filippe Scalora, 41, claims he is the victim of "a planned and well thought out fraud” after a squatter gained access to his Clarion property in Chelsea and began living there - with the help of an employee from the housing association.
HOMELESS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'We got married to have a big...'

A fan asked the coach Carlos Moyá if Rafael Nadal's team had listened to Patrick Mouratoglou and Moyá replied by stating that he only remembers those who support Nadal. During the clay season, Mouratoglou explained that Nadal likes to play a lot during the clay season and it would be difficult for him to prepare well for the clay season.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#The Premier League#Istanbul#Tottenham#Arsenal#Spurs#The Champions League#Champs League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Guendouzi vows to ‘try and push’ for Saliba to stay at Marseille next season in move that will infuriate Arsenal

MATTEO GUENDOUZI has pledged to "try and push" William Saliba to leave Arsenal and join Marseille permanently. Saliba, 21, enjoyed a brilliant campaign at Stade Velodrome, producing exceptional performances and even becoming a full France international. The centre-back is due back in North London for pre-season but former Gunner Guendouzi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
486K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy