Man in custody after Plains Township standoff

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An emergency response team (SERT) responded to a scene that shut down a road in Luzerne County.



Location of incident

Police responded to an active incident on Jumper Road in Plains Township, causing them to shut down the area around 3:00 p.m.

Eyewitness News is told by sources close to the investigation that a man was barricaded inside a home at the East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park.

A resident of the park tells Eyewitness News she heard police using a bullhorn asking the person to come out. She also reports hearing what sounded like two loud explosions.





Businesses near Jumper Road such as the Power Engineering Corporation were on lockdown due to the incident, workers have since been released.

The Geisinger Hospital nearby is not on lockdown and says they are working with police to keep staff and patients safe.

One woman who lives in the East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home park says she was turned away by fire police. She’s lived at the residence for five years and says it’s usually a peaceful area.

Residents who live in the nearby Mill Creek Acres Community are being let through to get home.

Police and EMS leaving the scene

Pennsylvania State Police leaving the scene

Eyewitness News on the scene says Jumper Road has been reopened and the scene is cleared around 6:00 p.m.

Police say the incident ended peacefully and the man is in custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.