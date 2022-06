BUCYRUS – The Community Foundation for Crawford County recently signed their 100th fund, thanks to the passion of the Chuck Stone Family. “We’ve been hovering at just under 100 funds since last year,” explained Lisa Workman, Foundation President.” Then the family of Chuck Stone approached me about starting a special fund to memorialize Chuck in a positive way, and the Stoney Kindness Fund became our 100th fund.”

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO