ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Jefferson County man sentenced on child porn, explosives charges

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEpWH_0g3Os7vH00

ST. LOUIS – A 26-year-old Jefferson County man who was caught with child pornography and homemade explosive devices appeared in federal court Tuesday to be sentenced for his crimes.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Nathan L.J. Baucom pleaded guilty in October 2021 to possession of child pornography and possession of an unregistered firearm or destructive device.

Caught on camera: Car burglars get in shootout with St. Louis homeowner

According to court documents, Baucom was caught on May 18, 2020, with five videos and 34 images of child porn on his cellphone. He also admitted to receiving two images of the illicit material on Nov. 1, 2019, via Snapchat.

Baucom was also found with three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), with carbon dioxide cylinders containing a fuse, explosive powder, and steel shot. At the time, Baucom told law enforcement he planned on using the explosive devices for fishing.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Baucom to four years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Former Missouri police chief sentenced for excessive force

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former police chief in southeast Missouri has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison for violating a woman’s civil rights. Marc Tragesser, the former chief in Marble Hill, was sentenced Tuesday for using excessive force during a custody dispute. Prosecutors said that...
MARBLE HILL, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Bribery#Explosive Material#Violent Crime#Louis#District Court#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

2 men shot, 1 killed outside Metro East supermarket

MADISON, Ill. – A gunman shot two men, one fatally, in the parking lot of a Metro East supermarket Thursday evening. Investigators say Reginald Beasley III, 28, of East St. Louis, Illinois, died from injuries in the shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot and hurt, but treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MADISON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Missing Manchester 13-year-old boy found

UPDATE: The 13-year-old boy has since been found according to police. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 13-year-old boy is missing out of Manchester. Police said he was “last seen in the area of Baxter and Baxter Acres leaving his residence on his bicycle.” His bike is described as a black dirt bike with green […]
MANCHESTER, MO
FOX2Now

12-hour shifts begin for St. Louis officers this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Starting this weekend, officers within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will work longer shifts. Officers who work on weekends will be scheduled for mandatory 12-hour shifts. Retiring St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden announced the new policy last month. The change will impact officers who...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy