Molalla, OR

50-year-old man drowns in Molalla River after current sweeps him away

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 50-year-old man drowned after a current swept him away in the Molalla River near Wagon Wheel Park Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The man, later identified as Kevin Whisman, reportedly took a dip in the river to cool off when he was caught in a fast-moving current. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said park-goers tried to help Whisman as he called out for help.

Around 3 p.m., CCSO deputies received a report that Whisman was in distress and was possibly drowning.

An initial 911 call reported Whisman was fully submerged, possibly 20- to 25-feet-deep in the river near the Highway 213 bridge. However, another caller said they saw his body floating in the river near Arrowhead Golf Course.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and medical personnel were called to the scene.

A boat crew with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue reportedly found Whisman and began performing life-saving measures. Despite medics’ efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

2kings6:15-17
3d ago

oh man... rivers are a blast but no matter how old or young, they don't discriminate. They are sneaky, cold, and dangerous. RIP

Rolly Hoyt
2d ago

people don't understand how cold the water can still be this time of the year and the rivers are high right now and swift! sorry for this man

