Last year was the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, which was instrumental in improving people's lives around the world. Because of insulin, diabetes was no longer a predetermined death sentence. Still, with more people suffering from diabetes than ever before, the medical battle to help the more than 37 million Americans (1 in 10) who suffer from the disease continues. Perhaps even more frightening is the fact that an additional 1 in 5 Americans reportedly don’t even know they have it.

