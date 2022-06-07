ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Man injured in Tampa shooting dies, 15-year-old in hospital: police

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the people shot during a group fight in Tampa Monday died of his injuries, according to Tampa police.

Police Chief Mary O’Connor announced the shooting death during a press conference calling on Tampa community members to help stop gun violence .

21-year-old’s body found in Tampa Bay after crash

Two people, a man and a 15-year-old boy, were injured in the shooting at a gas station on Columbus Drive and Avenida Republica de Cuba. Paramedics took the injured individuals to a hospital, but the man died.

O’Connor said both individuals were armed with guns and that the people involved in the incident knew each other. The shooting happened as an escalation of an argument between two parties that happened several weeks ago, according to the chief.

“These were not random incidents, and I’m here today to say this cannot continue,” O’Connor said.

3 Florida officers face manslaughter charge in stun gun death

The 15-year-old is said to have been stabilized and remains in a hospital for a gunshot wound.

O’Connor said no one has been taken into custody yet as police continue to figure out what happened and what charges can be filed in the case. However, the guns used in the incident have been taken off the streets by the police, and all parties have been identified.

Police are also looking into leads in a separate shooting that happened that same day on North 35th Street that left a man dead .

