CLEVELAND - On Thursday, June 2nd, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police responded to a call of a man throwing things off the 7th-floor balcony of the CMHA Union Square high rise. Some things thrown were a TV, a chair, a door, a bed frame, and even a hatchet. Officers entered the apartment of 42-year-old Demond Eskridge of Cleveland. Eskridge and an officer got into a fight. Eskridge grabbed one of the officers' guns and fired a shot before biting off the officer's finger. The officer returned fired, killing the 42-year-old man.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO