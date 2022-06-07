Former officer arrested after children find guns behind home

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former Baton Rouge police officer faces charges after he was accused of dumping three loaded guns into a trash pile behind his home that was subsequently found by a group of children in April, authorities said.

Benjamin Zeringue was arrested Monday on three counts each of malfeasance in office, injuring public records and theft. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The children found the guns — two with extra-long 30-round magazines — inside a box in a trash pile outside Zeringue’s home in Central, Police Chief Roger Corcoran said, The Advocate reported.

The box contained the guns, considered evidence in previous cases, and documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department, investigators said.

“We’re lucky this did not end in tragedy, and we’re thankful that those kids who found the guns did not shoot themselves or others,” Corcoran said.

After Zeringue left the Baton Rouge Police Department in 2020, he allegedly had the guns in his possession before they were discovered in the trash pile.

The guns that led to his arrest were originally impounded during traffic stops, Baton Rouge Police Deputy Chief Myron Daniels told the newspaper. He allegedly logged the weapons into evidence but did not actually put them there, officials said.

As a member of the department’s uniform patrol division, Zeringue had faced internal affairs probes into multiple other instances of alleged evidence tampering, Daniels said.

“There was some accountability. This was not the first issue involving evidence being dropped,” Daniels said.

He declined to share further details, but said Zeringue’s resignation came after he learned he would face further discipline.

Zeringue’s law enforcement career included stints with other law enforcement agencies. He served the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office from July 2020 until November 2021, Sheriff Brian Spillman told the newspaper. And a spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said he worked with that agency from December 2021 until April.

“We just hope, after this, that Zeringue no longer works in law enforcement, here or anywhere,” Corcoran said.