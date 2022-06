It's not easy, but it's possible. Check out how to do it. One of the biggest flaws in Netflix’s product strategy is its lack of a native app for MacBooks. Right now, you can only access Netflix via a web browser. Unfortunately, you can’t download shows or movies for offline use from a web browser. AirPlay used to be an option. However, Netflix disabled that in 2019. So there has to be a way to view offline Netflix content on a MacBook, right? Well, yes, but it isn’t very easy.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO