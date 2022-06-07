ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Exclusive interview with Parkland survivor: Uvalde police “cowards with guns”

By Colton Salaz
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nOvG_0g3OpwWM00

(WDVM) — In the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two adults, gun reform activists with “ March for Our Lives ” announced this week they are planning another nationwide protest following the Texas elementary school shooting.

‘It’s our responsibility’: Hundreds gather in Richmond to protest gun violence

This will be the second protest this group has launched since its inception in 2018, following the shooting at Majorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

David Hogg—organization founder and survivor of the Parkland school shooting—told WDVM that “we need to come together” as a country and “put politics aside” in order to prevent further massacres like we just saw in Texas.

At one point during the interview, Hogg responded to recent claims by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who said at last week’s NRA convention that “What stops armed bad guys is armed good guys.”

“The situation was the same in Parkland as it was in Texas,” said Hogg in an exclusive interview with WDVM. “There were cops that failed, there were ‘good guys’ that were there that had guns… and they only proved to be cowards with guns.”

For more information on the March for Our Lives upcoming protest in Washington, D.C., as well as where to find more about the organization, head to their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
cbs19news

To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted a series of events this week marking Pride month. The decision generated some bipartisan surprise in Richmond, given the conservative governor's position on a range of LGBTQ issues. He's previously indicated that he does not personally support gay marriage, but...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hogg
Person
Ted Cruz
Cheddar News

MLK Jr. Grandaughter Yolanda Renee King on the March For Our Lives Return to DC

March For Our Lives will be returning this weekend to Washington, DC, in the wake of the recent mass shooting seen throughout the country. Marchers include Yolanda Renee King, the only granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. She joined Cheddar News to discuss the importance of the march and activism in general. "I just think that it's so important to have these rallies because we need to demand to our leaders and politicians that they pass legislation and that and we actually need to see action," she said.
WASHINGTON, DC
630 WMAL

Governor Hogan Statement on Incident Near Residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:. “Early this morning, I was briefed on an incident that occurred near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his family. I want to thank the US Marshals Service and Montgomery County Police for acting quickly to apprehend the suspect and prevent him from causing any harm. Maryland State Police and the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center are providing assistance with the investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#School Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Republican#Nra#Nexstar Media Inc
NottinghamMD.com

California man facing federal charges in Maryland for attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice

GREENBELT, MD—A criminal complaint was filed on Wednesday charging Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, for federal charges of attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice. Roske is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt at 3 p.m. on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Sullivan. The criminal complaint was announced by … Continue reading "California man facing federal charges in Maryland for attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice" The post California man facing federal charges in Maryland for attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice appeared first on Nottingham MD.
GREENBELT, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

West Virginia man charged in Columbia Machine shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel of Hedgesville, West Virginia has been charged following Thursday’s mass shooting at a warehouse in Smithsburg. Police said that Esquivel was employed by Columbia Machine, Inc. He opened fire in the Smithsburg warehouse on Thursday afternoon, killing three men and injuring another. In a subsequent altercation with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Black SUV crashes into Northwest DC building

WASHINGTON (7News) — A Black SUV crashed into a building on 14th Street and Meridian Place Northwest in Washington D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS. Fire officials said there were no structural issues to the building following the crash. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs' (DCRA) building inspector is on the way to the site. They are expected to examine any structural damage.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Virginia

A Charlottesville restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Virginia. The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Michie Tavern as the top choice for Virginia. "Michie Tavern is one of America’s most historic restaurants, and it...
WGME

After emotional testimony, Maryland school board bans pride flags

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — After hours of emotional testimony, a Maryland school board voted Wednesday to ban the display of political flags, including LGBTQ pride flags, on school property. Dozens of people, including current students, spoke at the Carroll County board meeting for and against the policy. The board...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy