Exclusive interview with Parkland survivor: Uvalde police “cowards with guns”

(WDVM) — In the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two adults, gun reform activists with “ March for Our Lives ” announced this week they are planning another nationwide protest following the Texas elementary school shooting.

This will be the second protest this group has launched since its inception in 2018, following the shooting at Majorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

David Hogg—organization founder and survivor of the Parkland school shooting—told WDVM that “we need to come together” as a country and “put politics aside” in order to prevent further massacres like we just saw in Texas.

At one point during the interview, Hogg responded to recent claims by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who said at last week’s NRA convention that “What stops armed bad guys is armed good guys.”

“The situation was the same in Parkland as it was in Texas,” said Hogg in an exclusive interview with WDVM. “There were cops that failed, there were ‘good guys’ that were there that had guns… and they only proved to be cowards with guns.”

For more information on the March for Our Lives upcoming protest in Washington, D.C., as well as where to find more about the organization, head to their website.

