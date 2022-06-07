ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Union Pacific Joins RailPulse Coalition - Read What's The Benefit

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Union Pacific Corp UNP has joined the RailPulse coalition and its effort to develop, broaden and accelerate the use of GPS and other...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Sees Bitcoin To Become A Global Reserve Currency, But These 3 Investors Disagree

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN CEO Brian Armstrong stated his confidence that Bitcoin BTC/USD may become the new global reserve currency for the world. What Happened: In an interview yesterday, Armstrong stated his belief that the U.S. dollar is going to further lose relative dominance. He further said that once the U.S. dollar was no longer supported by gold, its failure was inevitable. In other words, Armstrong claimed that in order for a fiat currency to protect itself, it must be secured by a hard commodity. Once this tie is broken, he believes, fiat currencies will indisputably have a downfall.
MARKETS
Benzinga

US To Discontinue COVID Testing for Incoming Air Travelers

An official claimed that the United States would withdraw a 17-month-old rule that people arriving in the country by air test negative for COVID-19, a move that comes after strong lobbying by airlines and the travel industry, reported Reuters. With the hectic summer travel season taking off and airlines bracing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Amazon To Cease Gig Economy Delivery Service In Second Largest Market

Amazon.com Inc AMZN looks to shut down its gig economy delivery service in Germany, its second-largest market after the U.S., for undisclosed reasons, Bloomberg reports. Uber's Flex program, which signed off in the U.S. in 2015 before expanding to Germany two years later, paid drivers to ferry packages in their vehicles from Amazon warehouses to customers' homes.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With T-Mobile US

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on T-Mobile US TMUS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Union#Gps#Union Pacific Corp Unp#Gatx Corp Gatx#Genesee Wyoming#Norfolk Southern Corp Nsc#Trinityrail
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
48K+
Followers
139K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy