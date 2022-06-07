ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Man sentenced to 15 years for Johnson City pharmacy robbery

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for robbing a Johnson City pharmacy.

A Washington County judge on Tuesday sentenced Eddie Dean Dixon, 60, of Mountain City, to 15 years in prison without parole.

Dixon pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery after police determined that he entered the CVS Pharmacy at 840 W. Market Street on April 10, 2021 , and stole more than $5,800 worth of opiates.

Police said he entered wearing a face mask, black beanie, and fake hair and gestured inside his waistband that he had a gun. He demanded prescription drugs from the clerk before fleeing the pharmacy.

According to the district attorney’s office, statements from witnesses and video surveillance led investigators to identify Dixon as the suspect.

Dixon was later arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

