ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Made in America Taps Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator as 2022 Festival Headliners

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016v3S_0g3OpU0800

Click here to read the full article.

Made in America music festival will return to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway for Labor Day weekend on September 3 and 4. Tyler , the Creator and Bad Bunny have been tapped to headline the two-day event.

The festival will host performances from Burna Boy , Jazmine Sullivan , Snoh Aalegra, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate McRae , Babyface Ray, Victoria Monét, Toro y Moi, Key Glock, and more. Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black are also scheduled to perform.

Standard and VIP 2-day passes for Made in America are available to purchase via the official festival website.

The Roc Nation-produced festival made its post-pandemic return last year with headlining sets from Justin Bieber and Lil Baby with additional appearances from Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. They joined a slate of past performers which includes Rihanna, Cardi B, The Weeknd, and more.

Since its debut in 2012, Made in America has generated over $150 million for the city of Philadelphia while drawing crowds of 50,000 attendees per day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Jay-Z, Jack Dorsey Launch Financial Literacy School at Brooklyn Project

Click here to read the full article. Jay-Z and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are teaming up to launch a financial literacy program, titled The Bitcoin Academy, for residents of the Marcy Houses project in Brooklyn, New York, where the rapper grew up. The program, announced Thursday, will offer classes online and in-person to Marcy residents with dinner being served at each class. Residents who participate will receive MiFi devices, smartphones, and data plans and are allowed to keep their devices. Meanwhile, children living in the projects will be able to join “Crypto Kids Camp” for two Saturdays. Dorsey also founded...
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

Two Workers Hospitalized After Falling Into M&M Chocolate Tank

Click here to read the full article. Augustus Gloop is quaking. On Thursday, two people were hospitalized after they fell into a tank of chocolate at a Mars Wrigley’s M&M factory in Pennsylvania in an incident reminiscent of the memorable fall of the “great big greedy nincompoop” in Roald Dahl’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.  Officials in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania told local news outlet CBS21 that two people were taken to the hospital after falling into the tank. Emergency dispatch confirmed to the outlet that there had been a rescue operation in the Elizabethtown-based factory. According to photojournalist Nathan Yerges, the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy