Made in America Taps Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator as 2022 Festival Headliners
Made in America music festival will return to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway for Labor Day weekend on September 3 and 4. Tyler , the Creator and Bad Bunny have been tapped to headline the two-day event.
The festival will host performances from Burna Boy , Jazmine Sullivan , Snoh Aalegra, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate McRae , Babyface Ray, Victoria Monét, Toro y Moi, Key Glock, and more. Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black are also scheduled to perform.
Standard and VIP 2-day passes for Made in America are available to purchase via the official festival website.
The Roc Nation-produced festival made its post-pandemic return last year with headlining sets from Justin Bieber and Lil Baby with additional appearances from Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. They joined a slate of past performers which includes Rihanna, Cardi B, The Weeknd, and more.
Since its debut in 2012, Made in America has generated over $150 million for the city of Philadelphia while drawing crowds of 50,000 attendees per day.View this post on Instagram
