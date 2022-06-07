ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female patient, 50, 'bombarded married cancer doctor with unwanted gifts and emails in year-long stalking campaign after he operated on her'

By Jamie Phillips For Mailonline
 5 days ago

A female patient 'bombarded a cancer doctor with unwanted gifts and emails in year-long stalking campaign after he operated on her', a court has heard.

Lisa Addison is alleged to have stalked oncologist Myles Smith following a procedure at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, west London.

Westminster Magistrates' Court also heard that she contacted other staff at the hospital between April 1, 2020 and March 24, 2021 - including his wife Kara Heelan, another oncologist she was referred to after surgery.

Criminal proceedings against Ms Addison were dismissed earlier this year after the Crown Prosecution Service dropped its case against her, a judge heard.

But a civil case is now taking place after the Metropolitan Police applied for a stalking protection order to bar Ms Addison from contacting Mr Smith, his wife or others at the hospital.

District Judge Louisa Cieciora today imposed an interim stalking protection order on Ms Addison, of Richmond, south west London, ahead of a hearing on September 13.

Oncologist Myles Smith 'feels he can’t move on and still feels harassed' by Ms Addison, a court has heard

The order prohibits Ms Addison, who is maintaining her innocence, from contacting Mr Smith, Ms Heelan or any staff at the hospital, and from attending the hospital unless it is a 'medical emergency'.

Mark O’Brien O’Reilly, for the Met, earlier called for the interim order, claiming Mr Smith had been subjected to a 'barrage of communication that has taken place over the last two years and four months'.

He added that it was both 'necessary and appropriate', telling the hearing: 'What is going to happen in the interim period? What about Mr Smith and his family who have been under a great amount of upset and distress and worry?'

Mr O’Brien O’Reilly also said Mr Smith 'feels he can’t move on and still feels harassed by the respondent', claiming her behaviour has had a 'severe and detrimental impact' on him and his family.

The alleged stalking campaign began following a procedure carried out by Mr Smith at the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London (pictured)

He continued: 'The continued sending of gifts and the personal nature of the cards contained within those gifts cause upset and distress to Mr Smith and his wife.'

The barrister also alleged that Ms Addison made a 'vexatious' claim that her medical care was 'somehow negligent' after her overtures were not reciprocated.

Sean Minihan, representing Ms Addison, told the court: 'There are legal proceedings in relation to the treatment undergone and solicitors are involved.'

In relation to the interim order, he told the judge 'your honour has to balance because you haven’t heard all the evidence yet'.

He earlier said: 'We want a full hearing if there is to be one, but also it is worthy to consider we are considering an abuse of process application.'

The hearing is scheduled to take place at City of London Magistrates’ Court on September 13.

Linda Ayers
3d ago

It is a sad situation but she seriously needs help, even if it's legal ramifications. Probably the hospital was trying to deal with the situation quietly and that didn't work. Nobody wants to be stalked and terrified.

4
Stan Pelcak Jr.
5d ago

put her in a mental hospital for treatment and keep her there until she's cured.

17
Jada's Bald Spot
3d ago

I hope his wife didn't go home to find the family bunny cooking in a pot on the stove.

8
