I’m a gardening expert – the common plant you should NEVER have in your garden as it will take over

Though it makes a great ingredient in homemade dishes, you should not plant mint in your backyard garden.

"Mint is highly invasive," said the expert.

"It can quickly spread."

Once planted, due to its horizontal root structure, the expert said the plant creates many new stems as it grows.

If planted in your garden, it will quickly take over and disrupt the surrounding plants.

"Keep it contained to pots," she said.

By planting your mint in pots, you can keep it all together and prevent it from infesting your other plants.

Plus, you can keep your pot closer to your back door, making it easily accessible to grab some mint as you cook.

Many viewers agreed with her, saying: "They will take over the garden very quickly," and "Too late for me - it's everywhere after four years."

Others expressed their love for all the extra mint.

"Love the way mint spreads over my vege garden," said one user.

"We LOVE mint!! Are you kidding? We eat them for salad."

Another warned that lemon balm is just as invasive as mint.

