Venice, FL

16-year-old catches kingfish off Venice

By Daisy Ruth
 3 days ago

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) – A 16-year-old caught a 4.5-foot-long, 44 lb kingfish in Venice, and it’s all caught on video.

Phillip Sokolov of North Port bagged the fish in Venice, off the fishing pier, according to our partners at SNN .

Man bitten by alligator in North Port after mistaking it for dog: deputies

It took around an hour for the teenager to bag the fish, with the help of some “Good Samaritans,” according to information sent to SNN.

