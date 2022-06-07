16-year-old catches kingfish off Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) – A 16-year-old caught a 4.5-foot-long, 44 lb kingfish in Venice, and it’s all caught on video.
Phillip Sokolov of North Port bagged the fish in Venice, off the fishing pier, according to our partners at SNN .
It took around an hour for the teenager to bag the fish, with the help of some “Good Samaritans,” according to information sent to SNN.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
