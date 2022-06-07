ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: One man, two women found dead during welfare check

By Makea Luzader
 3 days ago

UPDATE 3:35 p.m. — Police delivered an update on the three people who were found dead in a Fairfax apartment on Tuesday.

Officials said that they do not currently have a suspect and did not clarify if it was a homicide or a murder-suicide.

Officer first responded around 10:31 in the morning after receiving a 911 call from a family member of one of the deceased individuals. The family member told the officer that the individual should be in the back bedroom. When they tried to enter, they found that the door had been barricaded from the inside.

The fire department came to assist. With a ladder, officers were able to look inside the bedroom and found the three people. They forced an entry and found a man and two women who were shot.

Police said during the update that they believe those three are the only three who were in that room at the time of the shooting.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating after three bodies were found in a Fairfax apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday.

6 hospitalized in 2-car, pedestrian crash

They were responding to the 4200 block of Mazarin Place when they found the three individuals. All three were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

IN THIS ARTICLE
