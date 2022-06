ALBERTVILLE, AL - The PBRT Alabama Open continued play with the last day of pool play games in Albertville, AL at the state-of-the-art Sand Mountain Sports Complex, which features four artificial-turf fields. It was a picture-perfect day of baseball with great weather for second day of pool play games over the two age divisions (15U & 17U). Our scouts were on hand for all games played, and there were plenty of standout performances throughout the day, both at the plate and on the mound. Teams and players were well-represented throughout the southeast part of the country, making for a perfect day of baseball.

