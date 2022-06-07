FBI, police working to identify suspect in Reserve Township bank robbery According to a release from the FBI, the man pictured is responsible for robbing the Standard Bank at 2000 Mt. Troy Road on May 27.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Pittsburgh Division and Reserve Township police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man they say is responsible for a bank robbery in May.

According to a release from the FBI, the man pictured is responsible for robbing the Standard Bank at 2000 Mt. Troy Road on May 27, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

The suspect was given cash after handing a note to the teller. He did not display a weapon, but the release said he claimed to be armed with one.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a male more than 6 feet tall. He was wearing jeans, a white ball cap and a blue and white jacket on the day of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412)432-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.

