Council Bluffs, IA

Two arrested following a pursuit that ended near Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Council Bluffs) Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Council Bluffs this (Tuesday) morning.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says at approximately 10:00 am, officers were checking the area around the Bomgaars store (2803 E Kanesville Blvd) for a stolen Grey Hyundai Santa Fe. Officers spotted the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on E Kanesville. A Council Bluffs Police Officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but broke off the attempt when the vehicle fled driving erratically. The vehicle went off road and onto a dirt road towards the Iowa Western Community College Campus.

Officers converged on the area to check the IWCC Campus to see if they could locate the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle abandoned in the area of the Towers Dorm on the IWCC Campus. A perimeter search of the area was conducted. The officer who had attempted to stop the vehicle was able to provide a description of the two suspects. They were located running through the campus grounds into the woods and creek bottom. Both were taken into custody after foot pursuits.

During the course of the incident IWCC was kept in continual communication as to the event once it was determined the suspects were heading towards the campus. IWCC put into effect their Campus Threat Protocol. Once the two suspects were apprehended IWCC was immediately notified they could come out of their lock down. Due to the quick action of the campus, it is firmly believed this kept the suspects from being able to get into any of their facilities.

Jeremy Belt, 32, and Jamia Sutton, 27, both of Council Bluffs were taken into custody. The list of charges on the suspects are pending, but include Theft and Eluding.

There were no guns found, no shots fired and the suspects were found unarmed. There were no reported injuries.

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
