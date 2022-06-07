ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

IN DEPTH: Brenna Bird

By Bob Leonard
 3 days ago

The longest serving state attorney general in the country, Democrat Tom Miller, has...

kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Dr. Richard Deming

A local physician takes patients on a physical and philosophical journey through cancer. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes "In Depth" with Dr. Richard Deming with Mercy One.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Let's Talk Knoxville-Storefront and Façade Grants

Our Guest on Today's Let's Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons as we talk about the Façade and Storefront Improvement Program.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Let's Talk Pella – Kniff McCulla Wins in Primary

Barb Kniff McCulla of Pella is the Republican Candidate for Iowa House District 37 following her victory in Tuesday's primary election, and she discusses what's next heading into November.
PELLA, IA
Guthrie County, IA
Guthrie County, IA
kniakrls.com

Ridiculous Day Coming to Indianola in June

Downtown Merchants are bringing Ridiculous Days back to Indianola this summer on the downtown Indianola square. The event will feature both a pet parade and a grand march parade, activities and games on the square, local vendors and food trucks, and sales from local businesses, and those attending are invited to dress up in ridiculous costumes. The event is also looking for parade participants and volunteers. Ridiculous Days will take place on Saturday, June 25th from 9am to 5pm on the square, with the KNIA Big Red Radio on the square playing music from 9am to noon.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let's Talk Knoxville- Knoxville City Council

Our guest on today's Let's Talk Knoxville is Knoxville City Manager Heater Ussery as we talk about the most recent city council meeting.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

State Climatologist Provides Critical Data for Farmers, Residents

One of the key resources available to all area residents and farmers is a unique position among statewide departments of agriculture across the country. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says Justin Glisan has been Iowa's State Climatologist since 2018, a role that provides critical information about the state's history and gives context to ongoing weather events through long-term trends. In May, Glisan stopped by Pella Community Ambulance as part of a presentation to the Marion County Local Emergency Planning Committee to discuss how climate and weather can impact first responders. Glisan has been featured several times on In Depth with Dr. Bob Leonard and on regular news coverage on KNIA/KRLS.
MARION COUNTY, IA
#Democrat#Republican
#Democrat#Republican
kniakrls.com

Thursdays in Pella Highlighted Area Racing Tradition

The theme of this week's Thursdays in Pella brought the Sprint Car Capital of the World to the Tulip City. Start Your Engines highlighted the rich tradition of racing to the Pella square, with a variety of activities and booths in Central Park, including the World of Outlaws cars, Knoxville Raceway Simulator, representatives from English Creek Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Boone Speedway, and Eddyville Raceway Park, and activities hosted by local sprint car driver Tyler Groenendyk, who held a fundraiser for 725 Ministries and gave away free hot wheels cars and hosted test drives on Blu Track built on top of his sprint car. The KNIA/KRLS Lil' Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella event this summer. Next week's theme is "A Family Affair," and features the annual bike rodeo and local non-profit organizations.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Marks Scores One For The Keystone State Against The World of Outlaws at Knoxville Raceway

Brent Marks' car number is 19. But the number that was associated with on Friday night is one. That is because we won everything there was to win at the Knoxville Raceway on night one of the Brownells Big Guns Bash with the World of Outlaws as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Marks was overall quick time won his heat, won the dash, and then won the A-Main leading every lap, and for good measure he drew the pole for the dash. Marks told KNIA/KRLS Sports that after a restart in the A-Main he got a little tight and had to hold on for the win…
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Storefront and Façade Program a Success

The deadline for storefront and facade improvement grants has passed. Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the response to the program. "This is unprecedented, we have never seen a response like this. These are small grants that are designed for modest improvements. There are 40...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Farmers Market Today at Fairgrounds

The Indianola Farmers Market continues today on the Warren County Fairgrounds, offering local produce, crafts, meat, and flowers among many other items. In addition to the Saturday schedule, beginning July 6th the market will be available on Wednesday afternoons from 2-6pm through September. The farmers market will be from 8am to noon on Saturdays through October.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Thrive Knoxville to Hold Fourth of July Celebration

Thrive Knoxville will hold their 5ht annual Fourth of July Celebration on Monday, July 4. Heather Ussery with Thrive Knoxville spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. "We will start the day at the Knoxville Police Station at 7:45 am for a flag-raising ceremony and that will also kick off the Knoxville Police Department Freedom 5k run/walk. There will be a breakfast at the fire station starting at 8:00 am;' a free-will donation will be taken with proceeds going to Thrive Knoxville. The event will then move to Auld Park with a kid's bike parade starting at the Library. The events at Auld Park will run from 9:00 am-12:00 pm including live music, a miniature golf course, and inflatables. The day will end with the Fireworks show at the Knoxville Airport at dusk.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

"Start Your Engines" Brings Racing Tradition to Thursdays in Pella

The theme of this week's Thursdays in Pella brings the Sprint Car Capital of the World to the Tulip City. Start Your Engines highlights the rich tradition of racing to the Pella square, with a variety of activities and booths starting at 6 p.m. in Central Park, including the World of Outlaws cars, Knoxville Raceway Simulator, representatives from English Creek Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Boone Speedway, and Eddyville Raceway Park, and activities hosted by local sprint car driver Tyler Groenendyk, who will be holding a fundraiser for 725 Ministries and giving away free hot wheels cars and hosting test drives on Blu Track built on top of his sprint car. The Pella City Band will have their first performance of the summer to conclude festivities on the Tulip Toren at 8 p.m., and the Pella Farmer's Market will run on the square in conjunction with festivities from 4:00 to 7:00. The KNIA/KRLS Lil' Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella event this summer.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Friday Night Live Concert Tonight

The first Indianola Chamber of Commerce Friday Night Live Concert of 2022 is tonight, featuring local band Trainwreck. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the chamber is thrilled to be able to bring back the concerts for 2022, as it not only serves as a fun way to get outside of the house on a Friday night for music, fun, and friends, but promotes local bands, volunteer groups, and food trucks. The concert is from 7-9:30pm at Memorial Park.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball and Baseball Sweep Oskaloosa

The Indianola softball and baseball teams swept Oskaloosa in Little Hawkeye Conference play on Wednesday, softball winning 10-0 in five innings and baseball winning 10-8. The Indians softball team jumped all over Oskaloosa from the start in their contest, scoring a run in the first inning on an error, then Jordyn Gripp hit a solo shot to start the second following by hits from Selia Becker and Hanna Graham as the Indians took a 4-0 lead going into the third. The Indians added another four in the fourth with five straight singles from Graham, Kyra Robbins, Mara Bishop, Brynn Ortlund, and Kiley Kindelspire.
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Simpson College Women's Basketball Documentary

A local college student just made a wonderful documentary called "Do R Thang" about the college's highly successful women's basketball team. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes "In Depth" with Seth Howard, with Simpson College.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Streetscape Information Update

Work on the downtown Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project continued this week, including the removal and installation of sidewalks on the southside of Salem Ave towards the alleyway, as well as on the southwest side of Howard St. Work on crosswalk and ramps on all four corners of Salem and Howard also occurred, and prep work began for the installation of sidewalks on the rest of Howard.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

COC Golf Classic Returns Today

Christian Opportunity Center is hosting the 20th annual COC Golf Classic today at Bos Landen Golf Club. The event remains the most significant fundraiser for the non-profit organization supporting persons with disabilities. Amy Zuck with COC says a new option last year returns that will allow golfers to "Support from...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

World of Outlaws Make Their Return Trip To Knoxville Raceway This Weekend

For the only time until the Knoxville Nationals, the World of Outlaws Nos Energy Drink Sprint Cars will run at the Knoxville Raceway this weekend. The outlaws have had one of the most competitive seasons with the top five 100 points separating them. Points leader and three time defending champion Brad Sweet tells KNIA/KRLS Sports when you are the points leader, there are some days where you have to take the finish that is given to you. He says it is not as fun, but in the end consistency has been his best friend.
KNOXVILLE, IA

