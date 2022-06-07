ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili doesn't like Petr Yan

By FARUK IMAMOVIC
Financial World
Financial World
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Georgian Merab Dvalishvili is one of the top fighters in the bantamweight category, and the impression is that he is going to the very top through the "small door" By this, we do not mean that he does not beat quality opponents, but he is not given the attention he...

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Colby Covington: I’m trying to fight a WWE star

Colby Covington is a man who does not choose what to say to whom and who always wants to provoke his opponents. We have to admit Colby is a brave fighter, but this time he surprised many when he revealed that he would love to fight a great WWE star.
WWE
Financial World

Alan Belcher talks about early retirement

Alan Belcher is one of the few fighters to retire from the MMA sport while he was in his ‘prime’. The former UFC middleweight fighter ended his career in 2013 with a defeat by Michael Bisping who later became a UFC champion. He had previously been beaten by...
UFC
Financial World

Khamzat Chimaev announced three options for the next fight

Fast-growing star Khamzat Chimaev has captured the attention of fans since his UFC debut two years ago, and with his latest fight against Gilbert Burns, he has bought the favor of those who didn’t believe too much in his ‘hype’. Khamzat and Burns afforded us one of...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Financial World

Glover Teixeira described a key change before his winning streak

The real motivation for many fellow fighters, but also for all those who follow his work, is certainly Glover Teixeira. The Brazilian reached the UFC title a few days after he turned 42. The experienced Brazilian surprised Jan Blachowicz in October last year and beat him relatively easily. Teixeira celebrated...
UFC
Financial World

Dana White would like to pair Ferguson and Khabib as part of TUF

The fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is one that MMA fans will not regret for a long time, that is, they will not regret the fact that this fight never happened. A total of five times we witnessed the cancellation of that fight for various reasons, and in the end Khabib Nurmagomedov retired before we got a chance to witness this fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Financial World

Jiri Prochazka delighted with GSPs praise: That’s a huge honor

Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) fights on Saturday in the UFC 275 event in which he attacks the light heavyweight belt held by Brazilian Glover Teixeira (33-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC). The event is really high quality, and we will watch another title fight between Valentine Shevchenko defending her flyweight belt against Taila Santos.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Simon
Person
Frankie Saenz
Person
Marlon Moraes
Person
Al Iaquinta
Person
Aljamain Sterling
Person
Petr Yan
Person
Merab Dvalishvili
Financial World

Joe Rogan comments on how to improve MMA judging

Judging debates have become commonplace in MMA sports, especially in the last month. There were a lot of difficult decisions to make, such as the ultra boring fight of Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza, Logan Storley's victory at Bellator 281, the controversial defeat of Holly Holm, and many other examples where the trial must be improved in some way.
UFC
Financial World

Mick Foley: "Triple H one of the greatest ever"

Mick Foley came back to talk about Triple H in the latest installment of his podcast. HHH was one of the most beloved wrestlers of the last 20 years. Mick explained: "Triple H was a great performer, one of the best of all time. The Game has received a lot...
WWE
Financial World

Charlotte Flair: After the wedding, is she ready to come back?

Apparently, WWE is building its next PPV of the company, Money in the Bank, in a very important way, in which Charlotte Flair, currently still on her honeymoon, should also be present. Given the prolonged absence of Roman Reigns, absolute champion of the company and of Cody Rhodes, struggling with the bib injury that will keep him out of the scene for a few months, WWE needs reinforcements and very important names to sell the his tickets and Charlotte is one of them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Georgian
Financial World

Eric Bischoff: In the case of WWE, they crack out so much

Eric Bischoff is a man who is direct and who says what is in his head. He has often criticized WWE fighters, organizations, and this time as well. Eric believes that WWE does not have the same philosophy as before. “When you produce as much content as WWE does, the amount of content that they have to create to satisfy this monster they’ve created in television and the amount of revenue that those television contracts create for them, I think the quantity of content has forced them to de-emphasize the story,” Bischoff said for Strictly business as quoted by wrestlinginc.“Structuring story and adapting to things that happen in wrestling, injuries, personal issues, and contractual problems, forces you to adapt the story and it’s very very time-consuming.
WWE
Financial World

(VIDEO) Israel Adesanya almost knocked out his own coach

Israel Adesanya recently gave his coach a somewhat traumatic experience after inches apart from a circular kick to the head. Carl Van Roon, who runs the ‘Van Roon Martial Arts’ in Auckland, has coached the UFC middleweight champion awaiting belt defense against the dangerous Jared Cannonier. At the...
UFC
Financial World

Booker T on WWE wrestler he didn't like

Booker T is a man who marked an era of WWE and even now we can often hear his opinion on important WWE moments. This time he commented on Roman Reigns ’victory over Brock Lesnar when he unified the WWE belts. “I don’t agree with unifying the championships because...
WWE
Financial World

Financial World

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about Sports, Movies, Games, Gossip, Economy and Finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy