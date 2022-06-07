Merab Dvalishvili doesn't like Petr Yan

Eric Bischoff is a man who is direct and who says what is in his head. He has often criticized WWE fighters, organizations, and this time as well. Eric believes that WWE does not have the same philosophy as before. “When you produce as much content as WWE does, the amount of content that they have to create to satisfy this monster they’ve created in television and the amount of revenue that those television contracts create for them, I think the quantity of content has forced them to de-emphasize the story,” Bischoff said for Strictly business as quoted by wrestlinginc.“Structuring story and adapting to things that happen in wrestling, injuries, personal issues, and contractual problems, forces you to adapt the story and it’s very very time-consuming.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO