Electronics

Save $50 on this LCD Digital Microscope, perfect for scientists of all ages

By Lloyd Coombes
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Palli Partners)

Microscopes have long been a part of any self-respecting science lab or chemistry classroom, but they’re now much easier to get a hold of for use at home – either for education or for, well, discovery and investigation of small objects.

That’s not all, though, as the democratization of technology means that there are forward-thinking options that would have been prohibitively expensive in the labs of old.

For one, this excellent microscope offers an excellent, stable platform and up to 1000x magnification. The best part is that you won’t need to keep your eye pressed to the viewfinder here, as you’ll be able to check out exactly what’s going on at those high magnifications with a 4.3-inch color LCD screen that’s ideal for keeping an eye on Petri dishes or circuit boards. The display is adjustable, too.

Offering a 4.3-inch display with a 10-megapixel camera, plus video recording, this microscope brings a laboratory classic into the modern era.

You’ll also find a USB connection, with the option to record videos in AVI format or capture static images in JPG. That makes this microscope ideal for collecting data for a school project, with adjustable LED to provide a diverse array of lighting to see your subject more clearly – ideal for soldering or working with fabric and threading a needle. You can save more than 40% on the microscope right now.

If you’re looking for something more traditional, then Amazon has another couple of options for you. For one, there’s this AmScope B120C option, which is discounted by 20% down to $188.76 (opens in new tab) (down from $235.95).

This cast steel compound microscope has a maximum zoom of 2500x, with a Siedentopf binocular head that’s positioned to avoid eye and neck strain, and also includes LED illumination and multiple magnification options. It also weighs just 3.25lbs, making it one of the lightest microscopes you can find today, and the user score is an average of 4.5 stars out of 5.

If you don’t mind something a little heavier (9.7lbs), Amazon is also offering this AmScope option at just $281.99 (opens in new tab) – a huge saving of 46% from the RRP of $519.96. This particular model offers a professional 360-degree Siedentopf binocular head, but it also offers an included 1.3MP camera for capturing images of your subject on the device itself. Again, as with the LCD model mentioned earlier, that makes it ideal for students.

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

