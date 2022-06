The New Yorker’s Hilton Als questions definitions of folk and outsider art in an exhibition of works by Antiguan artist and polymath, Frank Walter. There is something about landscape painting that lends itself to colonial kitsch. So tied are our systems of control to land ownership that even the most rugged representations of nature are sewn through with a rentier mentality. In Caspar David Friedrich’s 1818 painting, Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog, the male perspective dominates the misty mountain scene. 19th century landscape artists were plumbing the wilderness and planting their flags in the harshest terrains: environs soon to be strip mined, bulldozed, or transformed into commercial tourist destinations. So much for the Romantic sublime…

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO